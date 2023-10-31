IndiGo adds Gondia as its 85th domestic destination in the 6E network

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, is pleased to announce the introduction of Gondia in Maharashtra as its 85th domestic destination and 117th overall destination in the extensive 6E network. The new daily direct flights will operate between Gondia and Hyderabad from December 01, 2023. Offering convenience and affordability, these flights will significantly reduce travel time between the cities, benefitting both business and leisure travellers. This enhanced connectivity between Telangana and Maharashtra is expected to stimulate economic growth, trade, and regional development.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “We are excited to launch Gondia, in Maharashtra, as our 85th domestic destination in the 6E network. People flying from Gondia to Hyderabad will have access to IndiGo’s domestic and international network, which has the potential to bring major economic benefits to the region. Gondia is very close to the state of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and is considered the gateway to Maharashtra from central and eastern India. This is another example of our commitment to providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across the unparalleled 6E network.”

Gondia is a dynamic and culturally vibrant city in the state of Maharashtra. Renowned for its lush green landscapes and deep-rooted connection with nature, the city attracts a diverse population. Its unique cultural blend, woven from a variety of traditions, creates a one-of-a-kind and serene environment. Gondia’s economy is primarily agrarian, with agriculture and forestry serving as crucial sources of livelihood for its residents. The region is also celebrated for its traditional arts and crafts, adding to the city’s charm. For those seeking a peaceful retreat in the lap of nature, Gondia is an excellent choice.

Hyderabad is a lively and historic metropolis that perfectly integrates its rich history with a dynamic present. Hyderabad has a rich cultural legacy, a burgeoning technology economy, and a unique blend of cultures. Charminar and Golconda Fort are the two notable sites in the city. Hyderabad is a hub for information technology and pharmaceutical industries and is home to major tech businesses and research institutions. With its blend of old-world beauty and modernity, Hyderabad continues to attract visitors from all across the globe.

Overall, the introduction of new direct flights will offer travellers more convenient travel options, enhance connectivity and accessibility, and promote tourism in these regions.