Two-day National Workshop on Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) in Panchayats through Thematic Approaches on Village with Self-Sufficient Infrastructure will be inaugurated at Chandigarh tomorrow

New Delhi : A two-day National Workshop on Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) in Panchayats through Thematic Approaches on Theme 6 – Village with Self-Sufficient Infrastructure is being organized at Chandigarh, Punjab during 22nd – 23rd August, 2022. Shri Bhagwant Singh Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Union Minister of State for Panchayat Raj and Shri Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Minister of Rural Development & Panchayat, Government of Punjab will grace the inaugural function on the 22nd August, 2022. An approximate number of 1300 Elected Representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions from across the country will attend the workshop. As many as 34 States and Union Territories are participating in the National Workshop.

Shri Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Smt. Vini Mahajan, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Shri Vijay Kumar Janjua, Chief Secretary to the Government of Punjab, Shri K. Siva Prasad, Financial Commissioner, Rural Development and Panchayats, Government of Punjab and Smt. Rekha Yadav, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India will also be present on the occasion.

Panchayats that are excellent in delivering basic services through developing self sufficient infrastructure in the areas of Roads, Drinking Water, Sanitation, Streetlights, Schools, Primary Health Centers & Dispensaries, Common Service Centre, Local Markets, Anganwadi Centres, Livestock Aid Centre, Community Centre will get a platform to demonstrate and share their experiences and innovative models, strategies, approaches to institutionalize the theme of Villages with Self Sufficient Infrastructure at grassroots.

In the National Workshop, States and Union Territories will demonstrate and share their experiences and innovative models, strategies, approaches to institutionalize Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at grassroots levels in different themes. A detailed presentation on the revamped National Panchayat Awards will also be made by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

The main objective of the National Workshop will be exhibiting the exemplary strategies, approaches, convergent actions and innovative models in context to capacity building & training; best practices; monitoring framework, incentivization and reflection of themes of SDGs into Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP).

The National workshop will provide a platform for the peer learning of Panchayats on various models to institutionalize the process of LSDGs through the lens thematic approach at grassroots level. Further, it will provide an opportunity of exchange of information/ ideas through international organization and exchange programmes in local governance.

Background

Ministry of Panchayati Raj is anchoring the process of Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) in Panchayats / Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). To this end, it has been sincere endeavour of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to bring together different stakeholders at one forum in a ‘Whole of Government’ and ‘Whole of Society’ approach.

Ministry of Panchayati Raj has adopted a thematic approach for Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) at the grassroots level through empowering Panchayats and other relevant stakeholders in Rural Areas. Following are the themes for Localization of Sustainable Development Goals:

• Theme 1: Poverty Free and Enhanced Livelihoods in Village

• Theme 2: Healthy Village

• Theme 3: Child-Friendly Village

• Theme 4: Water Sufficient Village

• Theme 5: Clean and Green Village

• Theme 6: Village with Self-Sufficient Infrastructure

• Theme 7: Socially Secured and Socially Just Village

• Theme 8: Village with Good Governance

• Theme 9: Women Friendly Village

The main focus of the revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) is to equip the Elected Representatives and Functionaries of the PRIs with adequate knowledge and skills for effective delivery on the SDGs through adopting thematic approaches of LSDGs.

Panchayat plays a pivotal role in different developmental challenges like poverty, public health, nutrition, education, gender, sanitation, drinking water, livelihood generation etc which are sync with SDGs. Hence, Panchayats are identified as key player in localization of SDGs adopting the 9 thematic approaches for good governance.

Recently, a two-day National Writeshop on 4th – 6th July, 2022 at New Delhi with all States and Union Territories was organised on Roadmap and State Plan of Action to take forward the process of Localization of Sustainable Development Goals in Panchayats.

Taking the LSDGs forward, a two-day National Workshop on Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) in Panchayats through Thematic Approaches on Theme 6 – Village with Self Sufficient Infrastructure is being organised in the State of Punjab during 22nd – 23rd August, 2022.

Vision of the Theme 6: Self-Sufficient Infrastructure Gram – Panchayat is to achieve Self Sufficient Infrastructure and ensure access for all to adequate, safe and affordable housing and basic services. Infrastructure is crucial for development. The theme focuses on to provide support and create an enabling environment at GP level for better service delivery in the areas of roads, streetlights, drinking water, schools, health, sanitation, common service centre etc.