Hyderabad: Two-day National Executive meeting of BJP commences in Hyderabad; Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states attending the meet.

Home Ministry hands over probe to NIA into killing of Umesh Kolhe at Amravati in Maharashtra.

Election for Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly to be held tomorrow.

India and European Union conclude first round of negotiations for India-EU Trade and Investment Agreements.

New Delhi terms comments on India by US Commission on International Religious Freedom as biased and inaccurate.

100th International Day of Cooperatives being observed today; Cooperation Minister Amit Shah says, idea of ​​cooperatives is best medium to realize vision of all-inclusive development.

I&B Minister Anurag Singh Thakur interacts with owners and Chief Editors of media organisations in Hyderabad; Highlights achievements of NDA Government in various sectors.

Cricket: India all out for 416 runs in first innings against England on second day of 5th Test in Birmingham; Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja score centuries.

Stand-in India captain Jasprit Bumrah creates world record for scoring most runs in an over in Test cricket.

Wimbledon Tennis; Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek to be in action in third round of Singles matches.