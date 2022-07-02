Election for Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly to be held tomorrow

Mumbai: A two-day special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will begin in Mumbai tomorrow. The 38 MLAs who were in Goa are returning this evening to Mumbai.

On the first day of the special session tomorrow, the election for the State Legislative Assembly Speaker will be held. The contest will be fought between Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rahul Narvekar and Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Rajan Salvi. BJP leader Pravin Darekar said that they have the total support of 170 MLAs and therefore Mr. Narvekar will emerge victorious.