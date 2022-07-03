Khimji Jewellers introduces “Limited Edition Shree Jagannath Pure Silver Coins” ahead of Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: To augment the fervour of auspicious RathYatra this year, Khimji Jewellers, the oldest and most trusted jewellery chain of Odisha has launched an exclusive“Limited Edition Shree Jagannath Pure Silver Coins”to commemorate the auspicious Rath Yatra celebrations this year. These coinswhich bear the depiction of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Debi Subhadra on one side, and Shree Mandiron the other side, weighs 20 grams each. The coins will be available across all stores of Khimji Jewellers.

Speaking on the exclusivity of this Limited Edition collection, Mitesh Khimji, Director of Khimji Jewellers said, “Rath Yatra is just not a festival but an inseparable emotion to every devotee. With our exclusive Lord Shree Jagannath Pure Silver Coins we want the fervour of Rath Yatra and obeisance to the deityremain as an exclusive collector’s piece of remembrance and devotion.” “Khimji Jewellers also has ‘The Vaikuntha Collection’; an exclusive range of Pure Gold Pendants depicting Lord Jagannath’s 12 eternal forms, for the Lord’s devotees to keep the divine form close to their heart.”

It should be noted, Khimji Jewellers has been serving the almighty since years. Last year, Khimji Jewellers was assigned to refurbish the age-old jewelleries of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadraand Debi Subhadra.