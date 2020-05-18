Two #COVID19 positive cases reported in #Kandhamal

Bhubaneswar: Kandhamal reports maiden COVID cases. Two test positive in the district. All in quarantine centres, Tamilnadu returnees. With this total 23 districts of the state affected by COVID19.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 48 new COVID19 confirmed cases in last 24 hrs taking the total count to 876. Of the 48 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha, 15 are from Ganjam, 16 from Jajpur, 1 from Khurda, 1 Cuttack, 3 from Nayagarh, 3 from Kendrapara, 1 from Boudh. Kandhamal reports maiden #COVID cases – 2 test +ve in the district. Rest 6 positives are from Bolangir (2) & Puri (4).. Total Samples tested on Sunday: 4543. Cumulative: 95,766.

02 cases in Kandhamal

(All in quarantine centres, Tamilnadu returnees) 04 cases in Puri

( 3 in quarantine centres. 2 Tamilnadu, 1 AP returnees and 1 local contact) 16 cases in Jajpur

( All in quarantine centres. 7 WB, 1 Telengana,

4 AP & 4 Ahmedabad returnees) — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 18, 2020

