15 #COVID19 positive cases reported in #Ganjam, total cases in district 307

Bhubaneswar: Ganjam reports 15 COVID19 positive cases taking the total count to 307 in the district. 14 in quarantine centres, all Surat returnees & 1 Bengaluru returnee.

Total Positive Cases till 9 am: 876

Active Cases: 652

New: 48 03 cases in Kendrapara

(All in quarantine centres, WB returnees) 15 cases in Ganjam

(14 in quarantine centres, all Surat returnees & 1 Bengaluru returnee) 01 case in Khurdha

(In quarantine centre, Surat returnee) — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 18, 2020

It should be noted that Odisha reports 48 new COVID19 confirmed cases in last 24 hrs taking the total count to 876. Of the 48 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha, 15 are from Ganjam, 16 from Jajpur, 1 from Khurda, 1 Cuttack, 3 from Nayagarh, 3 from Kendrapara, 1 from Boudh. Kandhamal reports maiden #COVID cases – 2 test +ve in the district. Rest 6 positives are from Bolangir (2) & Puri (4).. Total Samples tested on Sunday: 4543. Cumulative: 95,766

