Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 48 new COVID19 confirmed cases in last 24 hrs taking the total count to 876.

District Wise: Jajpur 16, Kendrapada 3, Ganjam 15, Puri 4, Nayagarh 3, Bolangir 2, Kandhamal 2, Boudh 1, Cuttack 1, Khurda 1.

Total Samples tested on Sunday: 4543. Cumulative: 95,766.

