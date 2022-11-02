TVS Motor Company unveils the new TVS iQube Electric Scooters with a host of exciting features in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : TVS Motor Company unveiled the new TVS iQube Electric scooter series that come loaded with best-in-class on-road range, in Bhubaneswar today after receiving an overwhelming response in the city. The scooters offer a host of intelligent connected features such as 7” TFT touchscreen and clean UI, infinity theme personalisation, voice assist and TVS iQube Alexa skillset, intuitive music player control, OTA updates, charging with a plug-and-play carry along charger, vehicle health and safety notifications, multiple Bluetooth and Cloud Connectivity options, 32 litre storage space, and much more.

Backed by the steadfast and trusted TVS Motor’s engineering capabilities, TVS iQube results from robust testing, ably complemented by well-established network support, a relationship manager, and a holistic digital ecosystem.

Mr. Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President – Future Mobility, TVS Motor Company, said, “The exciting all new TVS iQube series provides more choice to a large group of customers. The new TVS iQube series packs higher range plus multiple charging options and comes with class-leading display and UI options. Additionally, it is loaded with the new age connected features, applications and connected on-device experience. We have developed the new TVS iQube through our extensive R&D and validation process, to further strengthen TVS Motor’s quality promise. We also firmly believe that with our far-reaching network and ecosystem we will deliver superior customer satisfaction and assurance.”

TVS iQube series offers a choice of 3 variants, in 11 colours and 3 charging options.

TVS iQube S

The TVS iQube S variant comes with TVS Motor designed battery specification of 3.4 kWh and delivers a practical 100 km on-road range per charge.

TVS iQube S offers a 7” TFT, with an intuitive 5-way joystick for interaction, music control, theme personalisation, proactive notifications including vehicle health.

The TVS iQube S is available in four new colour variants.

TVS iQube

TVS iQube base version comes with TVS Motor designed battery specification of 3.4 kWh and delivers a practical 100 km on-road range per charge, 5” TFT with turn-by-turn navigation assist.

The TVS iQube base variant is available in three colours.

TVS iQube ST

The top-of-the-line variant, TVS iQube ST is powered by TVS Motor designed 5.1 kWh battery pack and delivers best-in-class 140 km of on-road range per charge.

TVS iQube ST hosts never before intelligent ride connectivity with 7” TFT touch screen with 5-way joystick interactivity, music control, proactive notifications including vehicle health, 4G telematics and OTA updates. The scooter offers infinite theme personalisation, voice assist and TVS iQube Alexa skillset.

TVS iQube ST is available in four new ultra-premium colour options and comes with 1.5kW fast-charging and a generous two-helmet under-seat storage of 32 litres.

TVS SMARTXONNECTTM platform has been enhanced with improved navigation system, telematics unit, anti-theft and geofencing features. TVS iQube Alexa skillset allows our customers can use voice commands to access important information.

Options of plug-and-play carry along off-board chargers with 950W and 650W capacity and with charging time of 3 hours and 4.5 hours are also available with TVS iQube ST and TVS iQube S, respectively.

TVS iQube and TVS iQube S bookings are open on our website. Delivery of these models is ongoing. Both the scooters are available in our existing 85 cities, across over 165 dealerships in the country.

TVS iQube and TVS iQube S, will be available at attractive price points of Rs.110,888 and Rs.117,818 respectively (on-road Bhubaneswar including FAME II and state subsidy).