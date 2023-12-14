Truefitt & Hill Extends Royal Legacy to Bhubaneswar: Launches its newest Barbershop in the Temple City of India

Bhubaneswar : Embarking on a new chapter, Truefitt & Hill, the prestigious World’s Oldest Barbershop, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest outlet, now gracing the revered Temple City. The store was inaugurated by Mr. Siddhanta Mahapatra, a noted Odiya Actor & Politician, along with Mr. Prannay Dokkania, Managing Director & COO, Lloyds Luxuries Ltd, Mr. Ajay Kumar Khatore, Founder – Naaraayani Minerals Pvt Ltd & MD – Khatore IT Solutions Private Limited and Franchise Owner, Truefitt & Hill, Bhubaneswar. The city has long yearned for exclusive male grooming establishments, rendering it a prime market to promote Truefitt & Hill’s luxurious approach. The new store echoes the brand’s dedication to providing top-notch grooming services to the patrons of Odisha. Keeping up with the brand’s legacy, the ambience of the Bhubaneswar franchisee store is just like all the previous existing stores – elegant and noble. The spacious and sprawling 1400 ft. store has a Royal Suite, Private Room with a Barber Station, Barber stations with 3 chairs, Pedicure & Manicure Room and Valet Parking.

On the launch of the Bhubaneswar store, Mr. Shreekrishna Gupta, Chairman of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd, highlighted, “The growth in luxury grooming signifies a rising consciousness about personal care’s benefits in today’s world. Our brand caters to an elevated experience in the luxury grooming market. We’re confident that this new location will thrive, given our commitment to unmatched grooming services for men.”

Mr. Prannay Dokkania, Managing Director & COO of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd, “The past decade witnessed a significant shift in men’s grooming perceptions. We’re dedicated to enabling everyone to feel their best, offering the expertise and tools for that. Our brand resonates deeply with modern Indian men due to our emphasis on top-notch quality and innovation. Our goal of expanding our presence aligns perfectly with our vision for growth. Truefitt & Hill aims to continue redefining the grooming landscape across India. The launch in Bhubaneswar marks another step towards offering a world-class grooming experience to the discerning gentlemen of the city and beyond.

Mr. Ajay Kumar Khatore, Founder – Naaraayani Minerals Pvt Ltd & MD – Khatore IT Solutions Private Limited and Franchise Owner, Truefitt & Hill, Bhubaneswar opined, “Truefitt & Hill, with a legacy spanning over two centuries of having served the Monarchs of Great Britain for nine consecutive reigns, remains a bastion of timeless style and sophistication. Our partnership with Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. represents an exciting opportunity to bring the royal grooming experience to a wider consumer base. We’re uniquely positioned to add value to the men’s luxury grooming connoisseurs in this city.”