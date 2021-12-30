TRIFED takes up initiative for carrying out research projects around tribal development

New Delhi : TRIFED has been carrying out several programmes and initiatives to improve the livelihoods of the tribals and work towards their empowerment. A major game-changing initiative that has been implemented by TRIFED in the recent past is the Van Dhan programme, which is spearheading in 25 States and 307 Districts with availability of MFPs as well as significant forest dwelling tribal population.

In a bid to expand its activities and help more tribals, TRIFED has signed an MoU with RambhauMhalgiPrabodhini- Nation First Policy Research Centre (RMP-NFPRC) on December 29, 2021 for a collaborative effort in leveraging knowledge, expertise and institutional strengths. The span of the joint venture will comprise the following strategic areas:

Development and execution of research projects around tribal development and related activities.

Engage in assessing and reviewing the existing and upcoming government schemes like Van Dhan Yojana.

Publish research findings in the form of joint reports, or any other publication(s).

Promote and disseminate research, conduct sessions, and meetings with experts on the topic.

Jointly hosting conferences, seminars and other such activities pertaining to the research.

The exchange of information, provide access to personnel(s) and data relevant to the research in hand.

To forge collaborations with other like-minded entities outside this agreement, if found mutually desirable.

Allowing the access of information from regional offices, state implementing agencies and other entities relevant to the scope of the project.

The ‘Mechanism for Marketing of Minor Forest Produce (MFP) through Minimum Support Price (MSP) & Development of Value Chain for MFP’ Scheme, have impacted the tribal ecosystem as never before. Implemented by TRIFED in association with State Government Agencies across 21 states of the country, the scheme has injected more than Rs 3000 crores directly in the tribal economy since April 2020. Aided by the Government push in May 2020 wherein the prices of Minor Forest Produce (MFPs) were increased by up to 90% and the inclusion of 23 new items in the MFP list, this flagship scheme of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, which draws its strength from The Forest Rights Act of 2005, aims to provide remunerative and fair prices to tribal gatherers of forest produces.

The Van Dhan Vikas Yojana, further complements MSP skilfully and has emerged as a source of employment generation for tribal gatherers and forest dwellers and the home-bound tribal artisans. The objective of the programme is to ensure that the proceeds from the sales of these value-added products go to the tribals directly.

TRIFED is exploring convergences with organisations, government and non-government and academic, to continue its mission towards tribal empowerment. TRIFED continues to work towards generating income and livelihoods for tribal people through such flagship schemes like the MSP for MFP and the Van Dhan Yojana.