TRIFED and Industree Foundation join Hands to Promote Tribal Livelihoods

Thiruvananthapuram : Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd (TRIFED) and Industree Foundation have signed an MoU for initiatives related to marketing and promoting tribal products. The MoU signed by Shri Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED, and Shrimati Neelam Chhiber, Co-founder, Industree Foundation, is aimed at improving the livelihood of tribal artisans and producers through strategic inputs. Areas of the association outlined are Retail Marketing of tribal handicrafts and handloom products, TRIFOOD Project, and Van Dhan Yojana.

As a part of the association, Industree Foundation will assist TRIFED in strengthening its presence through a variety of modes, including branding, packaging, etc. Industree will also assist TRIFED in finding appropriate partners and professional managers for the TRIFOOD value addition facilities, besides training managers and paraprofessionals from communities to manage the Van Dhan collectives. As part of the agreement, Industree will work on accessing various funding opportunities available via CSR, domestic and international donor agencies to support the Van Dhan Yojana and other projects. TRIFED is instrumental in the procurement and marketing of handicraft, handloom, and natural products produced by tribal artisans and tribal entrepreneurs through its Retail Chain Network of 144 showrooms “Tribes India”, located across the country. Industree Foundation promotes and fosters producer-owned collectives, and creates access to national and international markets for the products as ‘final mile’ access.

Speaking on the occasion Neelam Chhiber, Co-founder of Industree Foundation said, “We are delighted to be partnering with TRIFED. The synergies are great, as is a common commitment – TRIFED has done remarkable work in safeguarding livelihoods for the marginalized tribal community and for the promotion of tribal craft and products. Industree will support TRIFED with its on-ground experience and reach.”