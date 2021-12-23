Honda 2Wheelers India Inaugurates BigWing in Kottayam (Kerala)

Kottayam : Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) today elevated the #GoRidin spirit with the inauguration of premium big bike business vertical – the Honda BigWing in Kottayam (Address: XI/100,102,103, Polachirackal Chambers, K K Road, Collectorate, Kottayam, Kerala, 686002)

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWing in Kottayam, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “ Our focus is on expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Kottayam. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Kottayam and bring to them our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”

Noteworthy, that now one can experience the differentiated Silver Wings Experience at more than 80 operational touchpoints across the country.

Diverse Product Portfolio

Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centers. While the marquee Honda BigWing Topline houses Honda’s complete premium motorcycles range starting from H’ness-CB350, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and flagship model Gold Wing Tour, the BigWing delights mid-size motorcycle fans of Honda. Beginning December, bookings for the recently launched H’ness CB350 Anniversary Edition have also started at all BigWing & BigWing Topline dealerships in India.

Premium Experience

Adorned with the black & white monochromatic theme, BigWing showcases the displayed vehicles in their full glory. Resolving customer’s product related queries or accessories are the well-trained knowledgeable professionals at BigWing. Easing the journey from search to purchase, the dedicated website (www.HondaBigWing.in) is available for all detailed information. The online booking option in the website ensures a quick, seamless and transparent booking experience for customers at their fingertips. Capturing real time customer feedback, Honda BigWing are also actively available across all social media platforms.

Ensuring safety and convenience of customers, Honda BigWing brings Immersive Digital Experience. The virtual platform allows customers to experience the complete fun motorcycle line-up, riding gear and accessories in granular detail while sitting in the comforts of their home.