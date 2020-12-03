Tricycle distributed by Adani Foundation

Dhamra: Every year, on 3rd December International Day of persons with Disabilities is celebrated with the aim of bringing the differently abled persons into the mainstream of society and raising awareness of their rights. Adani Dhamra Port has launched a special program on this occasion. Tricycle and wheel chair supported to Beneficiaries from the villages around the port and railway corridors. It was distributed at a function held on the premises of Samantarayapur High School in the presence of Sarpanch Jharana Biswal and Sanatan Barik of Jamujdi and Rajnagar Panchayat. 22 people from the two panchayats were given wheelchairs and tricycles. The event was attended by village chiefs and Adani Foundation officials, including members of the Panchayats. Another program also observed in port periphery by taking disabled of Dosinga and Kaithakhola. Kaithakhola Sarpanch Ashok Sethi and Nominee of Dosinga Narendra Maity distributed 41 tricycle and wheel chairs to the differently abled persons here.

