Demand for Bharat Ratna for Major Dhyan Chand

Bhubaneswar:The 41st Death Anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand was observed at Bhubaneswar club ground in the presence of Padmashree Shri Dilip Tirkey, internationally acclaimed Sand Artist Padmashree Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Energy, Industries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister of State, Home Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, Sports Administrator Shri Ashok Mohanty, Founder Director Prelude Shri Satyabrat Sanu Ratho. The legendary Hockey wizard, during his era, won three Olympic gold medals, played 128 International Matches for India scoring 570 goals in total.

Padmashri Sudarshan Pattnaik along with Padmashri Dilip Tirkey had taken several initiatives in the past to present the appeal of Bharat Ratna felicitation to Padma Bhusan Major Dhyan Chand. Every year on August 29th, on his birth anniversary, the nation celebrates this day as National Sports Day. On his death anniversary representatives from various fields gathered in order to commemorate once again voice their request.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Energy, Industries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister of state, Home Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra was happy to be a part of this initiative and signed the massive hockey stick as a part of the signature campaign.

Speaking on this occasion, Shri Sudarshan Pattnaik said, “The call for felicitation with Bharat Ratna is not a demand rather it is a hearty appeal of every Indian. We truly hope that Indian Government accepts this appeal and our next generation could remember this legendary sports person as Bharat Ratna Major Dhyan Chand.”

Eminent hockey player, Shri Dilip Tirkey said, “This event is the reiteration of the appeal made since 2015. Dhyan Chand’s talent, achievements, commitment towards India played an instrumental role in promoting hockey around the globe. The appeal to felicitate with Bharat Ratna is not just from the field of sports but also from diverse fields, including the State Legislative Assembly.”

Shri Ratho expressed his happiness saying, “My team is very proud to be associated with this initiative from the beginning and I hope we all together will be able to succeed in this campaign and Bharat Ratna is conferred to the legendary Dhyan Chand Ji”

In this occasion, along with Dilip Tirkey, Minister of state, Home Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, Sudarshan Pattnaik, photo journalist Sambit Mohapatra, Satyabrat Sanu Ratho, paid their homage to Dhyan Chand and expressed the need of felicitating him with Bharat Ratna via media. A massive hockey was made to sign in for the initiative and all eminent personalities, media people and dignitaries present signed it. The signature campaign was also organised, which in the coming days will be open for the public.

