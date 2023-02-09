Trends Footwear signs up Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as brand ambassadors

Mumbai : India’s largest retailer, Reliance Retail announced that its footwear retail chain, Trends Footwear has signed up Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as brand ambassadors.

Trends Footwear has positioned itself as a leading footwear destination for men, women and children. Armed with a wide range of footwear collection across categories it is among India’s favourite family footwear destination. The retail chain is looking to take over the fashion footwear industry in India by strengthening its presence across town classes.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Akhilesh Prasad, President and CEO – Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail Limited, said, “Trends Footwear is a destination store serving the latest in footwear to a vast majority of Indian consumers. Being one of the fastest growing retail footwear brands in India, our key brand objective was to establish a strong connection with the youth across the country. In Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, we have two popular talented Bollywood youth icons, who have an extensive following among millennials and the youth of India and Trends Footwear is happy to be associated with them.”

Mr. Nitesh Kumar, CEO – Trends Footwear, Reliance Retail Limited, said, “Trends Footwear offers latest, trendy and fashionable footwear for men, women and children. With our specially designed in-house brands it will showcase a bouquet of reputed national & international brands. Keeping the Indian customers at the core of all that is done, Trends Footwear is bringing up to date footwear fashion so that the latest trends are available to our consumers.”

Sidharth Malhotra commented on the association by saying, “I am very excited and happy to be associated with India’s favourite footwear destination, Trends Footwear as the face of the brand across India. I loved the range of footwear that I donned – be it the series of men’s smart casuals or sportswear. All of these are cool and trendy.”

Kiara Advani added, “Fashion and trends go hand in hand and Trends Footwear is a brand which is widely accepted, visible and loved by consumers across India. There are a variety of shoes available for all occasions that I would love to wear round the clock – be it workout shoes, everyday casuals, party wear, ethnic wear and home wear—and all at very delightful price points.”

With a wide range of options across domestic brands, international brands and a bouquet of Reliance Retail owned brands, shoppers can look forward to a unique experience of shopping for trendy footwear for women, men and children at delightful prices.

Currently, Trends Footwear operates across 700+ point of sale in 355 cities panning the nation.