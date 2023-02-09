AIIMS Bhubaneswar to join hands with Chang Gung University, Taiwan over use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for better health care management and patient care

Bhubaneswar, : To provide emergency treatment, early detection of disease is much more important. But, in case a cancer or brain stroke patient is admitted to the emergency department of a hospital, it has always been a challenging task to provide the patient with the required emergency treatment. Hence, applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medical data analysis for disease prediction are the need of the hour, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas. Dr. Biswas after having a meeting with Prof. Prasan Kumar Sahoo, a Professor in the Department of Information Engineering, Chang Gung University, Taiwan and Director of Artificial Intelligence, has expressed the pleasure to join hands with the prestigious University for research and training programmes on AI and its use in the field of diagnosis, therapeutics and management of patient care.

Prof. Sahoo also had a talk over AI at AIIMS Bhubaneswar attended by faculties of the institute. Huge volumes of images and clinical data are generated when a cancer or brain stroke patient is admitted to the emergency department of a hospital. Doctors may use varieties of images such as Histopathological, Computed Tomography (CT), Computed Tomographic Angiography (CTA) and Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI) for disease diagnosis. Those collected images are highly unstructured and are stored in NDPI or DICOM format. Deep learning is part of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that mimics the workings of the human brain in analyzing different formats of image data for use in classifying, localizing, detecting, and segmenting the medical images, said Prof Sahoo. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is useful to analyze ischemic stroke, intracranial artery stenosis, colorectal cancer and lung cancer patient’s images data for automatic prediction of the diseases, informed Prof Sahoo. Collaborating with AIIMS Bhubaneswar like a national institute for more research on AI will be a great thing for Chang Gung University. It will also be highly useful for better patient care and better health care management, said Prof Sahoo.

It may be noted here that Chang Gung University, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Taiwan has been working sincerely in the area of AI, clinical, and medical images data analysis. AIIMS Bhubaneswar Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida with other faculties attended the talk.