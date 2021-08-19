Training programme on breeding and seed production for aquaculture development of Kalahandi district

Bhubaneswar: Kalahandi district has large number of ponds and tanks which needs to be brought under scientific farming. In this regards, a team of ICAR-CIFA led by Director Dr. Saroj Kumar Swain along with Sri. Dibya Shankar Mishra, Hon’ble Minister of state for Home, Energy, Industry made a joint visit to various fish farms of Kalahandi district during 29-30 July, 2021. They developed a strategy for aquaculture development in the district. Availability of quality seed in right time was found to be a major constraint as farmers are depending on outside sources for seed. A plan to make district self sufficient in 2-3 years was developed and ICAR-CIFA working towards implementation of the same.

In this regards, a three days training programme on carp breeding and seed production for farmers of Kalahandi is being organized during 16-18 August, 2021. During this programme farmers from Junagarh, Golamunda, Madanpur Rampur, Koksara blocks were participated. A total of 23 farmers were present during the programme. Two Assistant Fisheries Officer Mr. ManabeshMohapatra and BhairathiBehera accompanied the farmers. Programme was focused on establishment of carp hatchery, carp nursery rearing, feed production, soil and water testing, other aqua-enterprises like fish marketing, etc. During the programme 5 potential entrepreneurs were identified for establishment of hatcheries, 3 entrepreneurs for fish feed making, 20 farmers for fish seed rearing, 2 for fish marketing. Detailed project report for these business enterprises were being provided to them so that they can start commercial production at an earliest.

Sri. Dibya Shankar Mishra, Hon’ble Minister of state for Home, Energy, Industry and MSME asked Director ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar to organize training programme exclusively for Kalahandi farmer so that Scientific methods of fish farming can be developed and farmers income can be increased. Sri BasantaNayak, District Fisheries officer, selected and nominated the farmers to attend the programme. Dr. P. Routray, Chairman of STC programme of ICAR-CIFA was course director and Dr. N. K. Barik, Sr. Scientists and principal Investigator of S & T intervention project was course coordinator.

During valedictory programme of the training programme , Dr. Saroj Kumar Swain, appreciated efforts made by ICAR-CIFA team in successfully organizing the programme. He encouraged farmers to adopt scientific methods of fish farming and promised all necessary help in developing aquaculture in Kalahandi district. Dr. P. Routray, Principal Scientists gave a framework working towards self-sufficiency in seed production in Kalahandi. Dr. N. K. Barik, Sr. Scientist, provided roadmap for entrepreneurship development in aquaculture sector in the district. Dr. D. K. Verma presented vote of thanks. Dr. K. C. Das, Principal Scientist and Co-chairman of STC-CIFA and Dr. Subash Sarkar were present.

