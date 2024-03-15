Odisha: 10,000 youth of Kandhamal Parliamentary Constituency get Appointment letter

Bhubaneswar: In the initial phase, 10,000 unemployed youths from 20 blocks of the Kandhamal Parliamentary Constituency received employment letters, thanks to a unique initiative by Dr. Achyuta Samanta, MP, Kandhamal, and Founder of KIIT & KISS. The employment letters have been distributed to the selected candidates through the Block Development Officers, with Dr. Samanta also personally handing over letters to the selected youths in some locations. In this context, MP Dr. Samanta requested all the candidates to join the company where they got recruited for the happiness of their families and to advance their careers.

The mass appointments are an outcome of a mega job fair organized at Phulbani for the youths of Kandhamal Parliamentary Constituency on 21st January by Dr. Samanta with the help of KIIT Deemed to be University and the Support of Kandhamal District Administration.

As many as 20,000 unemployed youths from 20 blocks of the Kandhamal Parliamentary Constituency participated in this fair, while 110 companies from Odisha and India took part. Remarkably, in the first phase of this job fair, 10,000 youths were given employment letters in a single day.

Out of these, companies in Odisha have employed 3500 youth. In the next phase, another 3500 candidates will be given employment letters. The monthly salary is between Rs. 12000 to Rs. 35000.

It is said to be the first of its kind in India to organize such a mega Job Fair in a small town of Odisha like Phulbani, with so many companies participating and so many youths being recruited in one day. MP Dr. Samanta worked hard for six months to bring so many companies to this mega job fair.

On the other hand, such kind of initiative is rare in the personal efforts of any MP. Inspired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s goal of empowering the youth of Odisha to be educated and employable, Kandhamal MP Dr. Samanta is continuing his efforts to make more and more youths of the district employable. Dr. Samanta said that this is an effort of his to fulfill the promise he made during the elections regarding the development of education, health, employment, and tourism for the people of Kandhamal.