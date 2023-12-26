BJD MLA Bhupinder Singh Injured While Inaugurating Cricket Tournament in Odisha

BHAWANIPATNA, 26, December: In a startling turn of events during the inauguration of a cricket tournament at Belkhandi in Kalahandi district, BJD MLA Bhupinder Singh encountered an unfortunate mishap, sustaining injuries on Monday.

The incident occurred when the 72-year-old legislator from Narla lost his balance and fell while attempting to bat on the cricket pitch. Singh, enthusiastic about inaugurating the sporting event, found himself injured, particularly on the head, after the unexpected fall.

Prompt medical attention was provided as Singh was swiftly taken to a nearby community health centre. Currently, he is under medical care, receiving treatment for his injuries sustained during the incident.

The sporting event, intended to kickstart with the MLA’s presence, was overshadowed by the unforeseen accident. Concerned officials and attendees expressed their well-wishes for Singh’s swift recovery while hoping for his speedy recuperation