Union Home Minister Amit Shah Honors Guru Gobind Singh, Family on ‘Veer Bal Diwas’

NEW DELHI, 26 December : Union Home Minister Amit Shah commemorated ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ on Tuesday by paying homage to Sikh guru Gobind Singh, along with his sons and wife Mata Gujri. He praised their unparalleled valor and affirmed that their legacy would serve as an everlasting inspiration for future generations.

On Veer Bal Diwas, I bow to Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s four Sahibzade and Mata Gujri Ji. With supreme courage they stood against the brutal Mughal rule and chose martyrdom, refusing to convert. Their unmatched valor will continue to inspire generations to come.

Proclaiming their… pic.twitter.com/1YtlM0GoCo — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 26, 2023

The significance of December 26 lies in its observance as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’, a day marking the martyrdom of the Sikh guru’s sons, who bravely sacrificed their lives while defending their faith against adversities.

Amit Shah, acknowledging the sacrifice made by Guru Gobind Singh’s four Sahibzade (sons) and Mata Gujri Ji, expressed deep reverence. In a statement, he emphasized their extraordinary courage in standing firm against the harsh Mughal rule, opting for martyrdom instead of succumbing to conversion pressures.

“On Veer Bal Diwas, I bow to Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s four Sahibzade and Mata Gujri Ji. With supreme courage, they stood against the brutal Mughal rule and chose martyrdom, refusing to convert. Their unmatched valour will continue to inspire generations to come,” Shah stated in a heartfelt tribute on the occasion.

The homage by the Union Home Minister underscored the indomitable spirit and sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh and his family, highlighting their enduring legacy of bravery and steadfastness in the face of adversity.