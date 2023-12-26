Odia OrbitOdishaTop News

BJD Marks 27th Foundation Day with Pledges to Forge a New Odisha

By Odisha Diary bureau

 

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) celebrated its 27th Foundation Day on Tuesday, marked by a resolute commitment from thousands of party leaders and workers statewide to foster a ‘Nabin’ (new) Odisha. The occasion was observed as the Foundation Day, with pledges to further the vision of progress and development for the state.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the founding president of BJD, paid homage to his father, Biju Patnaik, by offering floral tributes at his statue. The regional party was established on December 26, 1997, following the demise of Biju Patnaik in April of the same year.

At the BJD state headquarters, ‘Sankha Bhavan,’ party leaders and workers reaffirmed their commitment to serving the state and its populace selflessly. BJD Vice President Debi Prasad Mishra remarked that party members took an oath, rededicating themselves to the cause of working tirelessly for the welfare and advancement of Odisha and its people.

The Foundation Day celebrations witnessed a display of unity and determination among BJD members, resonating with their shared aspiration to contribute to the growth and prosperity of the state under the ethos established by Biju Patnaik.

