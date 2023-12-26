BJD Marks 27th Foundation Day with Pledges to Forge a New Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) celebrated its 27th Foundation Day on Tuesday, marked by a resolute commitment from thousands of party leaders and workers statewide to foster a ‘Nabin’ (new) Odisha. The occasion was observed as the Foundation Day, with pledges to further the vision of progress and development for the state.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the founding president of BJD, paid homage to his father, Biju Patnaik, by offering floral tributes at his statue. The regional party was established on December 26, 1997, following the demise of Biju Patnaik in April of the same year.

ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳର ୨୭ତମ ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠା ଦିବସରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କ ସହ ଦଳର ସମସ୍ତ କର୍ମୀ ଭାଇ ଓ ଭଉଣୀମାନଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଅକୁଣ୍ଠ ସମର୍ଥନ, ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ଆଶୀର୍ବାଦ ଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ ଆଞ୍ଚଳିକ ଦଳ ଭାବେ @bjd_odishaକୁ ଏକ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନରେ ପରିଣତ କରିଛି। ଆସନ୍ତୁ ଏହି ସମ୍ପର୍କକୁ ଆହୁରି ମଜଭୁତ କରି ନୂଆ ଓଡ଼ିଶା… pic.twitter.com/FBefPPsh3y — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 26, 2023

At the BJD state headquarters, ‘Sankha Bhavan,’ party leaders and workers reaffirmed their commitment to serving the state and its populace selflessly. BJD Vice President Debi Prasad Mishra remarked that party members took an oath, rededicating themselves to the cause of working tirelessly for the welfare and advancement of Odisha and its people.

The Foundation Day celebrations witnessed a display of unity and determination among BJD members, resonating with their shared aspiration to contribute to the growth and prosperity of the state under the ethos established by Biju Patnaik.