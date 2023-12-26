Anju Bobby George Expresses Admiration for Today’s Athletes, Regrets Competing in the ‘Wrong Era’

NEW DELHI,26 December : Anju Bobby George, India’s trailblazing long jumper and the country’s first-ever World Athletics Championship medallist, conveyed her admiration for contemporary athletes while expressing a sense of longing for competing in a more supportive sporting environment. At a program organized at the Prime Minister’s residence on Christmas, she lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proactive approach toward elevating sports in India.

Reflecting on her athletic journey spanning nearly 25 years, Anju Bobby George voiced her sentiments, highlighting the significant changes witnessed in India’s sporting landscape. Recounting her historic achievement of clinching India’s inaugural global medal two decades ago, she revealed the lack of support from her department, even regarding a promotion at that time.

“In my time, when I secured India’s first global medal 20 years ago, even my department was not ready to give me a promotion. But witnessing the recent changes, especially after Neeraj (Chopra) won a medal, the way we are celebrating… I envy them because I was in the wrong era,” remarked Anju during the event.

She praised the current enthusiasm and support extended to athletes, contrasting it with the challenges she faced during her career. Anju Bobby George’s comments underscored the transformative shift in the recognition and celebration of sporting achievements in India, commending the strides taken to empower and uplift the nation’s sporting talent.