Odishas CM Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate Malkangiri Airport In January 2024

Malkangiri: Air Service To Naxal-affected Malkangiri To Commence In January 2024. Malkangiri Airport To Be Inaugurated Soon In January By CM Naveen Patnaik. In July 2018, the inauguration of Gurupriya bridge opened immense possibilities for Swabhiman Anchal.

 

 

