Adani Foundation celebrates National Farmers Day

Dhamra : To create an awareness among the farmers about their importance and contribution to the society for economic and social development, Adani Dhamra Port through its CSR wing Adani Foundation has observed National Farmers Day among 250 farmers from its Core and Rail Corridor in the august presence of Government officials, PRI members, and Opinion Leaders.

The Block and District level line department officials from Agriculture & Horticulture, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Fishery Department, representatives from BAIF and Department of Horticulture, Dhamra Port Company Limited had participated and deliberated on different schemes & programmes of Government, provision of subsidy in each programme and technical guidance required for farming. Highlighting the initiatives taken in Dhamra location of Chandbali Block, the government officials, highlighted the adoption of technical way of farming, opening of doubling cropping, farm/agri implements club/Center as well as the loan provisions under different government schemes for the wellbeing of the farming community in the district. The trust of the event was given on Delivering Smart Solution for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience – the theme of this year Farmer’s Day.

As the part of the event, the local farmers, Women Producers Group and BAIF had showcased the agriculture produces, vegetable and means for cattle feeding.

The event was graced by Dr. Nimai Charan Patnaik, Retd. Joint Director and CDVO, VS, Govt. of Odisha, Shri Narayan Upadhyay, Chief District Agriculture Officer, Bhadrak, Dr. Sanjay Kumar Mohanty, Senior Scientist and Head, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Bhadrak, and others. .

At the end 05 Famers Group, 300 Farmers, 05 Women Producers Groups and 7 progressive Farmers were felicitated by the Foundation on this occasion.