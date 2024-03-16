Pokhara to be declared Nepal’s tourism capital on March 17 in the presence of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Secretary at the Ministry of Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment of Gandaki Province, Kuman Singh Gurung, shared that the announcement program would be organized by Gandaki Province government and Pokhara Metropolitan City.

A rally with different cultural processions would be taken out from Basundhara park before the announcement. The announcement program will be organized on the shores of Fewa lake, Barahighat, according to the organizer.

Pokhara will be officially declared as the tourism capital by unveiling the tourism capital marker, he added. A main ceremony committee has been formed under coordination of the Mayor of Pokhara metropolitan city to make the declaration ceremony grand.