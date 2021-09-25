Training on Economic Empowerment of Women through Ornamental Fish Farming

Bhubaneswar: Ornamental aquaculture is among hobbyist farming types where aesthetic sense of human prevails. It involves wide area of business including culture and breeding of fishes, aquarium construction and design, culture of aquatic plants, live food culture etc. Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Khordha, ICAR- Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA),Bhubaneswar organized a three days training programme for the Extension Functionaries on “Economic empowerment of women through Ornamental fish farming”at KVK, Khordha from 23rd to 25th September, 2021.Dr. S.K. Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar graced the Valedictory function of the training programmeas the Chief Guest. He highlighted the importance of Ornamental rearingas an agribusiness activity forthe farming community. He also focused that there is ample scope of livelihood development through ornamental fish farming in villages due to the rising demandand additional income generation from Ornamental Fishes. Earlier, Mr. A.K. Dash, Head(I/c), KVK welcomed the dignitaries and participants. During the training programme the trainees are imparted knowledge on ornamental aquaculture & entrepreneurship development, water quality management for ornamental fish rearing, ornamental fish breeding & culture, breeding and culture of egg layers and feed preparation for Ornamental fishes. The trainees gained hands on skill on aquariumfabrication by Dr. Sunil Ail, Scientist, ICAR-CIFA,Bhubaneswar. An exposure visit was organized at the Ornamental Unit of State Fishery Department, Kausalyaganga. A total of 15 Extension Personnel’s fromKrushiMitra/ PraniMitra/ MBK deputed by the BDO, Balianta and Bhubaneswar Block of Khordha district benefitted from the training programme. The Programme was conducted by Dr. HarapriyaNayak, Subject Matter Specialist (Home Science) Mrs. SukantiBehera, ACTO (HomeScience) and Mr. P.R. Sahoo,Subject Matter Specialist (Fishery Science) under the guidance and supervision of Dr. S.S. Giri, Head, KVK, Khordha maintaining Covid-19 Protocols.

