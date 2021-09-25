Ayush Minister inaugurates OPD unit of Composite Ayush Hospital Mangalore

New Delhi : Union Minister for Ayush, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated OPD unit of Composite Ayush Hospital Mangalore, Karnataka today.

The 50 bedded Ayush multi-speciality hospital was planned and sanctioned in 2016 and has been successfully accomplished in 2020. Due to the Pandemic of Covid-19 the opening Ceremony had been delayed, now by following appropriate behavior, the inaugural ceremony is organized by the Central and State Ayush Mission. For the Successful functioning of Ayush OPD (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy) and allopathy and in future there would be advanced and special treatment facilities.

The Treatment Modalities in Ayurveda Panchakarma, Jalouka(leach therapy) , Ksharasutra, Abhyanga are available in the hospital.

In Naturopathy Hydrotherapy, Accupancture, Accupreasure, colour Therapy, Magnetic Therapy, Physiotherapy are available.