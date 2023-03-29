TRAI issues directions to all telecom service providers to inform about any major network outage

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India , TRAI has issued directions to all telecom service providers to inform it about any major network outage. Ministry of Communications observed that incidences of major network outage of telecom networks occurring due to technical reasons or due to natural calamities are not reported by the Telecom Service Providers to TRAI.

These major network outages in the country for prolonged duration, especially in border and hilly areas, adversely affect the availability or quality of service in affected areas. TRAI has also asked telecom service providers to inform the root cause of such major network outage and corrective actions taken within seventy-two hours of restoration of services. The direction shall come into force with immediate effect.