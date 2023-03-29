India’s overall exports cross all time high of 750 Billion US dollars

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that India’s overall exports have crossed 750 Billion US dollar. He said, this is an all-time high and the achievement comes in the 75th year of independence, as the country is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Addressing the ASSOCHAM Annual Session 2023 in New Delhi yesterday, March 28, Mr. Goyal stated that there has been healthy growth in both the merchandise and service sectors. He further said that the G20 presidency has given a unique opportunity to position India globally and this must be leveraged by the industry and businesspersons to showcase India’s business across the world.