TPSODL Organizes Insightful Talk on ‘Sustainable Use of Marine Biodiversity’

Berhampur: As part of the ongoing Tata Sustainability Month, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) organized an enlightening session on the ‘Sustainable Use of Marine Biodiversity’ at the TPSODL Corporate Office in Berhampur. The event saw participation from TPSODL employees and senior officials across TPSODL.

The session was presented by Dr. Anil Mohapatra, senior scientist at the Zoological Survey of India under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF). Dr. Mohapatra provided a comprehensive overview of marine ecosystems. He also highlighted the critical importance of marine conservation and the sustainable use of marine resources emphasising the urgent need for sustainable practices to protect marine biodiversity.

Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, CEO, of TPSODL, said, “Marine biodiversity is a vital component of our planet’s health, and it is imperative that we adopt sustainable practices to preserve these ecosystems for future generations. This session has deepened our understanding and commitment to environmental stewardship.”

TPSODL remains dedicated in promoting sustainability through various initiatives and will continue to engage in activities that contribute to the protection and preservation of the environment.