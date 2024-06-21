Tata Steel Kalinganagar Celebrates International Day of Yoga

Kalinganagar, June 21, 2024: With an objective to promote the importance of health and wellness among its employees and their family members, Tata Steel Kalinganagar observed ‘International Day of Yoga’ on Friday. On the occasion, Yoga sessions were organised at the Plot 2 Housing, Jajpur Road and Bamnipal Housing Complex.

Apart from these two sessions jointly organised by Administration Department and Occupational Health Services Department under ‘Wellness Corner’ initiative, various other Departments of TSK like Engineering & Projects, Security Department, etc also organised yoga sessions inside the plant premises for the employees.

More than 400 people including employees, their family members and contractual employees enthusiastically participated in the sessions.

Similarly, Tata Steel Foundation’s Regional Initiative for Safe Sexual Health by Today’s Adolescents (RISHTA) Project also organised five yoga sessions at different villages in Kalinganagar and Bamnipal region in which more than 500 people, including school students, adolescents, and community members participated.



