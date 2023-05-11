TPSODL deploys mobile substations in all circles during Summer

Berhampur: On a journey of excellence and mission to implement innovative solutions to ensure reliable power supply to customers, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), has now deployed mobile substations at all circles. These will result in the deployment of one mobile substation 11/0.4 kV in each of the six circles that includes – Berhampur circle, City Circle, Rayagada Circle, Jeypore Circle, Aska Circle, and Bhanjanagar Circle. The mobile substations are compact plug-in substations with a distribution transformer, high- and low-tension protection devices, which are mounted on a mobile trolley and can be moved quickly to restore the power supply during any exigency. The mobile substation can be put into service quickly within approximately 1.5 hours apart from the travel time.

“Our continuous effort has been towards ensuring reliable power supply to our customers. These compact substations will be of immense help during peak summers as this helps in immediate power restoration. Our teams continue to innovate and introduce new ways and means to ensure robustness of power distribution in Southern Odisha” Mr. Arvind Singh, Chief Executive Officer of

TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited,

Benefits of “Mobile Substation”:

 Mobile substations can be moved quickly to restore electrical service in case of faulty

Distribution Transformer.

 The substation can be of immense help in quick restoration of power supply in case of

emergency services to Critical customer like Hospital, Water supply, etc.

 In case of refurbishment of the DSS, Mobile substations can be used to supply power to the

customers.

 The substation is Compact and has easy mobility and hence help in immediate power

restoration at the time of natural calamities like storms and cyclones

 It can also be used in providing Temporary Power Supply during project works.