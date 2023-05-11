TPNODL inaugurates two new Customer Care Centres in Jajpur Road and Kuakhia

Jajpur/ Kuakhia: TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), the joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, inaugurated two new Customer Care Centres today – one at Kuakhia Electrical Division and another at Jajpur Road Electrical Division. With the addition of these centres, TPNODL now has 14 Customer Care Centres across its licensed distribution area.

The centres were inaugurated by Mr. Bhaskar Sarkar, CEO-TPNODL, in the presence of other dignitaries, including Mr. Dushyant Kumar Tyagi, Chief of Commerce, Mr. Ravindra Gowde, Chief of Projects, Mr. Bibhuranjan Sahu, Superintendent Engineer (SE), Jajpur road, Mr. Promod Nayak, Executive Engineer (EE), Jaipur road, Mr. Chittaranjan Pradhan, PRO and other senior officials of TPNODL.

Like its other centres, the new Customer Care Centres will be staffed by a proficient team of officials who will provide various customer services, including new connection applications, monthly bill payments, addressing customers’ queries and concerns, and other related services. TPNODL plans to establish additional customer care centres in urban areas to further improve its customer-centric services.

“Every new addition to the CCC network brings the company closer to its customers. Our ongoing objective is to achieve zero customer grievances, and we will continue to strive towards this vision,” said Mr. Bhaskar Sarkar, CEO of TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited.

In addition to the new centres, TPNODL has a dedicated toll-free number (1800-345-6718/1912) for customers’ concerns and queries. Each of the 159 sections under TPNODL also has a designated customer care executive. Customers can also download the ‘My Tata Power’ mobile app for any services related to electricity in northern Odisha.



