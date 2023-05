The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of the United States of America, Qatar and Monaco at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (May 11, 2023). Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Mr Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States of America

2. H.E. Mr Mohammed Hassan Jabir Al-Jabir, Ambassador of the State of Qatar

3. H.E. Mr Didier Gamerdinger, Ambassador of Principality of Monaco