TPSODL Collaborates with SBI to Enhance Digital Energy Payment Services

Berhampur: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has taken a momentous step by forging a substantial partnership with the State Bank of India (SBI) to streamline the collection of energy charges through the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS). This collaboration is poised to redefine the landscape of digital payments, harnessing SBI’s expansive network of 245 branches and 1652 Common Service Points (CSP) across eight districts within the TPSODL area.

This groundbreaking agreement signifies a strategic shift toward advocating digital methods for collecting energy charges, positioning TPSODL as the pioneering DISCOM (Distribution Company) in Odisha to initiate such a collaboration with SBI.

The agreement was formally sealed by TPSODL’s CEO, Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, and Corporate DDO, Mr. Dillip Kumar Mishra, showcasing the company’s dedication to embracing digital transformation in utility bill payments. From SBI, Mr. Amarendra Kumar, DGM (Digital Transactions & Banking), played a crucial role in finalizing this collaborative effort.

The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of key dignitaries, including CFO Mr. Bijay Mohanty, alongside other senior officials from both entities. Their collective participation underscores the significance and commitment of both organizations in fostering an environment conducive to digital financial transactions.

This strategic alliance between TPSODL and SBI not only marks a milestone in enhancing consumer convenience but also highlights their joint commitment to fostering technological advancements in the energy sector. It paves the way for a more streamlined and accessible payment experience for consumers across Southern Odisha.