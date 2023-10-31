TPSODL Celebrates National Unity Day with Collective Oath Ceremony

Berhampur,31/10: TPSODL, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Odisha government, organized a collective oath-taking ceremony on the occasion of National Unity Day. Employees of the corporate office in Berhampur gathered to take the oath. Since 2014, this day is observed as National Unity Day throughout the country to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of independent India, who played a crucial role in the unification of the nation. On this occasion, the aim is to inspire the youth of the country to uphold the values of sacrifice and commitment towards the nation. During this time, TPSODL is also participating in the oath-taking ceremony as part of the nationwide observance of National Unity Day, promoting the spirit of unity and integrity in the country. On this day, several officials from different departments took the oath to create awareness and a sense of unity among the people of the nation.