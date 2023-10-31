Campus Activewear Unveils Its First Exclusive Retail Store in Udit Nagar, Rourkela

Rourkela, 31 October 2023: Campus Activewear, one of India’s leading sports and athleisure footwear brands, has launched its first exclusive retail store in Udit Nagar, Rourkela. The expansive store, spread across 625 Sq. ft. launched at Ground Floor, Holding No: 147, Ward No: 18, Saraswati Bhawan, Main Road, Udit Nagar, Rourkela-769012, offers a wide range of high-quality, fashionable, and affordable footwear solutions. The outlet launch is a part of the brand’s growth journey from continuously driving fashion forward narrative and adopting a multi-channel sales approach to add value to the customer’s brand journey while serving the latent demand.

The newly launched outlet showcases Campus Activewear’s highly demanded OGs, Nitro Fly, and Nitro Boost footwear ranges, ensuring customers with an unparalleled shopping experience. With a diverse array of options that cater to various athletic needs and fashion preferences, the outlet offers something for everyone. To celebrate the grand opening, Campus Activewear is posing a special offer for customers who spend ₹3,499 and above to receive a stylish backpack absolutely free. This initiative reflects Campus Activewear’s dedication to adding value to its customers, allowing them to witness the difference firsthand.

Speaking on occasion, Mr Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO of Campus Activewear Ltd. said, “We’re excited to announce the launch of our first exclusive outlet in Udit Nagar, Rourkela, a testament to our untiring dedication to delivering footwear that effortlessly blends quality, style, and affordability in every step. Our new store promises a top-notch shopping experience, better visibility, accessible prices, and enhanced customer satisfaction. At Campus Activewear, we walk in step with our customers, understanding their fashion needs, and encouraging everyone to join us in revolutionizing style, confidence, and self-expression. Our journey is fueled by unstoppable energy, and we thank our loyal customers for their trust and support.”

As Campus Activewear looks forward to the future, the brand focuses on augmenting customers’ style quotient, winning every occasion, and inspiring a generation to make their mark by delivering exceptional products to its ever-growing market base. With 200 stores and counting, Campus Activewear is more accessible than ever before, and there are no signs of slowing down. The brand aims to emerge as the most preferred athleisure brand in India, and bets big on design and product innovation every single time to provide fashion for consumers’ feet.

With the support of all customers and stakeholders, Campus honours that the fondness for its products, quality, and design has grown exponentially across cities and towns. Evolving with time, Campus aims to boost confident self-expression and raise shoe consciousness in youth.