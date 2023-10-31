TPCODL observes Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 with the Theme ‘Say no to Corruption: Commit to the Nation’

Bhubaneswar, 31st October 2023: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture between The Tata Power Company and the Government of Odisha, is observing Vigilance Awareness Week–2023 from 30th October to 5th November 2023, under the theme “Say no to Corruption: Commit to the Nation”.

The observance commenced with the administering of the Integrity Pledge at the Corporate Office, to promote ethical business practices, reject bribery and ensure transparent and accountable corporate governance reaffirming their commitment to a corruption-free future.

A week-long series of activities have been scheduled to engage with a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including consumers, valued customers and business associates. In close collaboration with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, outreach programs are being conducted in educational institutions, especially schools, with the noble objective of raising awareness and fostering a commitment to ethical business practices.

Customers are encouraged to voice their concerns and register complaints with TPCODL through accessible channels. Complaints can be lodged by using the Toll-Free helplines at 1912 or 18003457122, or by emailing concerns to HYPERLINK “mailto:customercare@tpcentralodisha.com” customercare@tpcentralodisha.com.

In addition, the entire month will be marked by the company’s commitment to spreading awareness through diverse touchpoints, including the use of banners and placards. The company will be organizing essay and poster competitions, along with awareness sessions, throughout the week.

Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO of TPCODL, emphasized, “TPCODL unequivocally reaffirms its commitment to combating corruption. By embracing the theme ‘Say no to corruption: commit to the Nation,’ we remain dedicated to our mission of promoting ethical business practices, denouncing bribery, and upholding transparent and accountable corporate governance.

TPCODL aims to strengthen its unwavering commitment to fight against corruption, working collectively towards a more transparent, ethical, and corruption-free future for Central Odisha.