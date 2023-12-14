Berhampur: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) celebrated National Energy Conservation Day through a series of initiatives aimed at raising awareness and engaging both employees and the community. Celebrations included diverse activities, such as competitions among employees and outreach efforts targeting the public and school students.

At Sundareswar High School in Sundarpur, Ganjam, TPSODL conducted the CLUB ENERJI program, designed to educate students about the importance of energy conservation and the shift towards renewable energy sources.

During an interactive session, more than 100 students from different classes actively participated, engaging with TPSODL volunteers. Topics covered included electricity conservation, energy-saving tips, various energy sources, and the essential transition to renewable energy solutions.

Following the engaging session, a drawing competition themed ‘SAVE MOTHER EARTH’ was organized, allowing students to showcase their artistic talents while promoting the message of responsible electricity usage.

As part of its ongoing commitment to energy conservation, the company has successfully conducted three major programs on December 8th, 13th, and 14th, with five more scheduled for December.

Moreover, within its employee community, TPSODL is organizing various competitions aligned with its energy-saving mission.