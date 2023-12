India’s first listing on NSE Social Stock Exchange today in the presence of Shri. Ashishkumar Chauhan (MD & CEO, National Stock Exchange) along with Dr. R Balasubramaniam (Chairman, Advisory Committee, Social Stock Exchange, SEBI), Shri Ramesh Swami (Founder Director, Unnati), Shri. Ashwani Bhatia (Whole Time Member, SEBI) and other dignitaries during their visit to NSE today.