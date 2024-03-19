TPSODL Bags Best Innovation Project Award for ‘Press Fit Fuse’

Berhampur, March: TPSODL (TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited) received the “Best Innovation Project” in Innovation Council-2023 in Mumbai for Designing and implementing of ‘Press Fit Fuse’. This Patented Safety Innovation Project, “Press Fit Fuse,” was implemented at various DSS (Distribution Substations) at TPSODL to eliminate electrical accidents and ensure utmost safety. The award was received by Mr. Sushil Panigrahi, Head, Safety, TPSODL from Mr. Himal Tewari, CHRO, Chief Sustainability, and CSR, TATA Power during the Annual Award Ceremony.

Earlier, in the case of a burnt fuse, linemen replaced it by climbing up to the HG fuse structure physically. Despite safety zones created surrounding the electrical structure, accident cases kept occurring from time to time. Also, a longer time was required while replacing a faulty fuse. To tackle this traditional fuse and method of replacing the fuse, TPSODL developed the Press Fit Fuse. It works on press-fit principles, which can be replaced in a comparatively easier way standing from ground level without taking any risk. No ladder and additional electrical tools are required to replace the newly developed fuse.

This innovation ensures quick fuse replacement and outage restoration in a safe manner. Additionally, it is cost-effective and safe. One skilled person can replace the faulty fuse in minimal time and effort without climbing to the heights. It is noteworthy that this Press Fit Fuse was developed along with Govt. ITI College, Berhampur, with required technical and resource support from the TPSODL Safety and Operation team. It is jointly patented by TPSODL and Govt. ITI Berhampur.