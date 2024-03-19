Mohsin Paramban win points for IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team in the inaugural race of 2024 Asia Road Racing Championship

Chang International Circuit (Thailand): The Asia Road Racing Championship 2024 commenced with a thrilling debut at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand where the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team riders demonstrated their ultimate riding prowess on the international platform.

In today’s Race 1, the Indian duo, Kavin Quintal, the 18-year-old boy from Chennai and Mohsin Paramban, the 21 year old from Mallapuram, demonstrated remarkable composure and faced the challenges of the competition with unwavering focus and determination.

In the opening race of the 2024 season of ARRC, Kavin Quintal, starting from grid 19, demonstrated his racing skill today at the championship. Despite meeting with the crash in the morning qualifying session, he maintained a consistent position until the final lap throughout the 10-lap race in the Asia Production 250 class. Progressing from 15th place in the 3rd lap, he swiftly advanced to 14th in the second last lap maintaining his momentum until the penultimate lap. However due to some unfortunate circumstances, Kavin stands unqualified.

On the other hand, his teammate, Mohsin P maneuvered his way through the race and very strategically advanced to four positions to claim the 17th place in the penultimate lap, despite starting from the 21st grid position. He too exhibited his best skills, engaged in fierce competition on the track today, and finished the race at 14th position with a total time of 19:25.971, contributing 2 points to the team’s score.

Commenting on today’s race, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,

“It was a good start today. The Asia Road Racing Championship continues to be a platform where riders push their boundaries, showcasing the spirit of competition. We are proud of our young guns Kavin and Mohsin. In Race 1 we have seen a positive momentum as our rider, Mohsin has secured valuable points for the team. Kavin’s resilience particularly his commendable performance following the unfortunate crash during qualifying round this morning, is a testament to his unwavering commitment towards this championship. I am confident in their ability that both the riders will bounce back stronger for tomorrow’s race. Together, as a team, we stand ready to support them as they continue to demonstrate their strength and skill on these international tracks.”

Quote of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Kavin Quintal:

“I gave it my all on the track today but unfortunately I did not qualify. The unwavering support from my team has been instrumental in keeping me focused and poised. I am determined to put all the learning in tomorrow’s final race.”

Quote of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Mohsin Paramban:

“Competing in the ARRC is always an exhilarating experience. Although the race comes with its own challenges, I am pleased with my performance and look forward to refining my strategies for tomorrow’s final races.”