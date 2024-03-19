All Odisha Ayush Doctors Association announced an indefinite non-cooperation movement from March 20

Bhubaneswar: The All Odisha Ayush Doctors Association (AOADA), representing AYUSH doctors working under the National Health Mission (NHM) in Odisha, has announced an indefinite non-cooperation movement starting March 20. This decision comes after the failure to regularize AYUSH doctors working in Community Health Centers (CHCs) and Primary Health Centers (PHCs) across the state, despite repeated promises. The last cabinet before the general elections in 2024, had promised regularization but took no action, leading to this drastic step by AYUSH doctors across Odisha.

Currently, 1,126 Ayush doctors are working on contract in 1,485 CHCs/PHCs statewide. They have repeatedly appealed to the Honorable Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik, for their regularization. Despite promises made during a meeting 5-T secretary in December 2021, yet no action has been taken.

Dr. Lotus Mishra, President of the AOADA expressed “The National Health Mission’s 2014 declaration promised to regularize the employment of doctors and all paramedical positions. Although approximately 8,195 positions for nurses, pharmacists, and ANMs, etc., were regularized through a cabinet decision, AYUSH doctors were overlooked, with no action taken. If the government does not act by March 19, we will be compelled to begin a non-cooperation movement. We will refrain from providing any services other than Ayush and inpatient services, including telemedicine services, health programs, supervision, and training.”

Expressing on the demand, General Secretary, Dr. Pravas Chandra Swain, said, “Even though the appointment of Ayush doctors has been done according to ORV, it has not been regularized. Starting from the Chief Minister’s office, the inter-ministerial level committee, and the health minister, the health secretary have all given a reliable promise to regularize. Even though the chief minister’s office assured us to regularize after the 2019 general election process, no action has been taken so far. If our demands are not met this time, we will start an indefinite non-cooperation movement from March 20”.

The AYUSH doctors of CHCs/PHCs have been working in rural, hilly, naxal affected areas of Odisha on contractual basis since 15 years under National Health Mission. In the COVID-19 pandemic, the AYUSH doctors of Co-located CHC/PHCs have worked as the frontline COVID warriors and involved in almost all aspects like screening, contact tracing, surveillance, follow-ups, TMC visit and also duty in Covid Care Centres(CCC) and Covid Care Homes(CCH) and playing a pivotal role in healthcare.