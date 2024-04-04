TPNODL Celebrates Utkal Divas and 3rd Raising Day with Pride and Commitment

Balasore, 3rd April 2024: TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, celebrated Utkal Divas and its 3rd Raising Day (Foundation Day) with fervor and dedication on April 1st at Nocci Centre Balasore, paying homage to the rich cultural heritage and historical significance of Odisha. Utkal Divas, annually observed on April 1st, commemorates the formation of the Odisha state in 1936. Odisha, renowned for its stunning architecture, vibrant art, music, and dance, stands as a testament to a land steeped in tradition and history.

Mr. Dwijadas Basak, CEO of TPNODL, graced the Utkal Divas and Raising Day celebration event, lighting the Lamp, along with all senior management and in presence of other TPNODL staff members. Various cultural events were showcased by the enthusiastic staff members in the form of speeches, dances, songs, and small skits.

Since its inception in 2021, TPNODL has pioneered innovation and progress, brightening the lives of over 2 million consumers across Northern Odisha with a range of innovative solutions, setting high standards in the energy sector, ensuring uninterrupted service even in the toughest conditions. TPNODL’s engineering achievements soared with its numerous river-crossing projects. Various Green initiatives taken by TPNODL have already powered over 30,000 households, with ongoing efforts for further electrification. Concentrated efforts aim to reduce AT&C losses to single digits soon. Impressive strides in infrastructure development, especially in substation and section office construction, underscore their dedication to enhancement.

In the last three fiscal years, TPNODL has achieved outstanding commercial success, setting a benchmark for distribution companies. The company remains dedicated to customer satisfaction, offering various amenities. Additionally, TPNODL prioritizes employee development and engagement, providing training, career advancement opportunities, and an innovative nurturing environment.

TPNODL goes beyond its primary operations, prioritizing community welfare through CSR initiatives. This includes setting up four vocational training centers catering to 2,500 students, establishing 30 women’s literacy centers, and implementing five mobile healthcare dispensaries. The company also backs around 300 women’s self-help groups (WSHGs). Furthermore, TPNODL plans to introduce 40 electric vehicles across departments and has set up 18 microgrids in Shimlipal and Joda, with 16 currently in operation. Additionally, TPNODL has installed over 190 rooftop solar plants and more than 3000 standalone solar units in Northern Odisha.

By early 2024, TPNODL illuminated over 2,300 families in remote villages across Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts, while also minimizing outages and boosting system efficiency. The advanced Power System Control Center (PSCC) in Balasore serves as the operational hub for real-time monitoring and control. Innovative measures include drone meter readings for lift irrigation and thermal scanning of inaccessible feeders.

TPNODL’s focus on digital payments has surged, with 30% of customers now paying bills digitally, reducing physical transactions.

Small and medium-sized enterprises form the backbone of Northern Odisha’s economy, and TPNODL plays a crucial role in supporting their growth and sustainability by providing uninterrupted power supply and tailored solutions to meet their unique needs.

TPNODL’s dedication to consumer-centric initiatives and the adoption of cutting-edge technology have earned it a remarkable array of prestigious awards, underscoring the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dwijadas Basak, CEO of TPNODL, said, “I am very proud and fortunate to be here today among you all. Utkal Divas is a poignant reminder of Odisha’s rich cultural tapestry and historical legacy. As we celebrate this day along with our 3rd Raising Day, we reaffirm our commitment to serve the people of Northern Odisha with dedication and excellence. TPNODL will continue to innovate, evolve, and contribute towards the prosperity and progress of Northern Odisha. I wish the entire TPNODL family and all TPNODL customers a Happy Utkal Diwas and Happy Raising Day.”

Throughout the day, Utkal Divas was observed across various TPNODL offices, divisions, sub-divisions, and circle offices, fostering a sense of unity and pride among all participants.