Indian Coast Guard evacuates critically injured crew from a fishing boat in Gulf of Khambat

Indian Coast Guard Station Pipavav evacuated one critically injured patient aged – 37 yrs, from an Indian Fishing Boat named Pushkar Raj, 50 Km from the coast in Gulf of Khambat on 03 Apr 2024. On receipt of information, ICG Interceptor Boat C-409 on deployment was diverted by Maritime Rescue Sub Centre, Pipavav.

Interceptor Boat on reaching scene of action, established communication with the IFB and it was intimated that the fisherman had sustained fracture in his left foot and his ankle had parted. The patient was safely evacuated by the Interceptor Boat. The fisherman was administered with initial treatment by ICG medical team and was later shifted to Govt. Hospital in stable condition for further medical management.