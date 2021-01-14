TPCODL inaugurates its Second All Women Customer Care Center at Puri

Bhubaneswar: TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, inaugurated its Second All Women Customer Care Center at Puri Division Office. The Customer Care Center was inaugurated by

Mrs. Itishree Nayak, Dy Collector, Puri in the presence of TPCODL’s senior management and women employees.

The CCC will be entirely managed by a team of women officials who are trained to handle a gamut of customer service offerings such as new power supply applications, monthly bill payments, addressing to customers’ queries & concerns along with other customer-related services at the CCC thereby, strengthening their participation in offering excellent services.

It is also fully equipped with a queue management system, self-help kiosk and feedback tab for providing a better customer experience.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited said, “We are glad to inaugurate our second All Women CCC at Puri. Through this CCC, we aim to deliver an enhanced customer experience as well as offer requisite training to local women in order to help them become more independent.”

In December 2020, TPCODL inaugurated its First All Women Customer Care Center at Badam badi, Cuttack to influence the employability and empowerment of the local women, a first by any power utility in Odisha. With this, Tata Power has a smooth and successfully operational chain of over 5 All-Women CRCs across Mumbai, Delhi and Ajmer.

