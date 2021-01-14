Budget Session of Parliament to begin on 29th of this month

New Delhi: The Budget Session of the Parliament will begin on the 29th of this month. The session will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the joint sitting of both the Houses. The Union Budget will be presented on 1st February.

In order to enable the Standing Committees to consider the Demands for Grants of Ministries or Departments and prepare their Reports, the Parliament will adjourn on 15th February.

The second part of the Budget Session will begin on 8th March. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on 8th April.

On the 5th of this month, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, CCPA had recommended that the Budget session of Parliament to commence from 29th January and conclude on 8th April.

