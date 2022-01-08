TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd launches Mobile Health Dispensary for Cuttack district

Bhubaneswar : TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, in line with the principle of empowering the community in its area of operations, launched its second Mobile Heath Dispensary for the benefit of rural communities of Cuttack district under its CSR Program.

The dispensary was inaugurated by Shri Pratap Jena, Hon’ble Minister, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Law, Housing & Urban Development of Odisha, in the presence of Mr M Shenbagam, CEO, TPCODL and other senior officials of the company at its Corporate Office in Bhubaneswar.

The dispensary will cater to more than 5 lakh people of 90 Gram Panchayats of Cuttack Circle at Salepur, Athgarh and Cuttack Electrical Division on a pre-designed schedule. The mobile dispensary will be equipped with a MBBS Doctor, Pharmacist, ANM Nurse along with a driver and will provide free consultation & medication to the needy such as check-up, treatment, prescription of medicines along with any distribution of free medicines. The dispensary will function 24 days (except Public Holidays and Sundays) in each month.

The Company had launched its first mobile health dispensary in October 2021 catering to 8000 beneficiaries from the interior & remote locations of Dhenkenal and Angul. So far, it has reached to more than 75 Gram Panchayats including recent visit to a tribal village, Puptol in Kantol Gram Panchayat, which is located 16 km inside dense forest on the boards of Dhenkenal and Keonjhar districts for 20 households.

On the inauguration, Shri Pratap Jena, Hon’ble Minister, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Law, Housing & Urban Development, Odisha said, “We have always kept our focus on improving the health service of our society. Such initiatives ensure that people have access to the healthcare facilities anywhere. I congratulate TPCODL for playing an active role in building healthy community.”

“It has been our constant endeavor to extend our support and build a healthy community. This Mobile Health Dispensary is a testament to our commitment for enabling better and easier access to good healthcare. We will keep on working actively in future through various CSR initiatives towards the holistic development of the society” said Mr. M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited.

