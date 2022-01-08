Odisha: Cuttack reports 310 new Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 310 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3679 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 7th Jan

New Positive Cases: 3679

Of which 0-18 years: 384

In quarantine: 2148

Local contacts: 1531

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 55

2. Balasore: 14

3. Bargarh: 48

4. Bhadrak: 18

5. Balangir: 35

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 310

8. Deogarh: 20

9. Dhenkanal: 5

10. Gajapati: 15

11. Ganjam: 42

12. Jagatsinghpur: 17

13. Jajpur: 78

14. Jharsuguda: 134

15. Kalahandi: 13

16. Kandhamal: 6

17. Kendrapada: 10

18. Keonjhar: 44

19. Khurda: 1223

20. Koraput: 36

21. Mayurbhanj: 80

22. Nawarangpur: 44

23. Nayagarh: 10

24. Nuapada: 23

25. Puri: 100

26. Rayagada: 21

27. Sambalpur: 372

28. Sonepur: 33

29. Sundargarh: 582

30. State Pool: 289

New recoveries: 253

Cumulative tested: 26034469

Positive: 1066155

Recovered: 1045971

Active cases: 11663